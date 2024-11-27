Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path
Corruption Allegations Stir Political Tensions in Telangana
Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Channapatna Bypoll: Corruption Accusations and Racial Remarks Stir Controversy
Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Major IAS Officer Reshuffle
Delhi Government Pushes for Permanent Bus Marshal Deployment