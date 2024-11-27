International Criminal Court prosecutor requests arrest warrant for head of Myanmar's military regime, reports AP.
PTI | Thehague | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:17 IST
International Criminal Court prosecutor requests arrest warrant for head of Myanmar's military regime, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests Ignite Demanding Accountability in Novi Sad Railway Disaster
Revolutionizing Justice: CJI Sanjiv Khanna's Vision for Judicial Reform
Colombia's Struggle for Land Justice: A Promise Unfulfilled
Countdown to Climate Justice: Voices from Baku
World Leaders Demand Climate Accountability at U.N. Summit