I called PM Modi, Amit Shah and told them to decide (on next CM), and assured them that I will abide by that decision: Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
