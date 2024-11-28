UG students to get option to shorten, extend completion of their degree courses than stipulated duration: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:52 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
