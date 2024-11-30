New Maharashtra govt to be sworn in at Azad Maidan, Mumbai at 5 pm on Dec 5 in PM Modi's presence: state BJP chief.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
New Maharashtra govt to be sworn in at Azad Maidan, Mumbai at 5 pm on Dec 5 in PM Modi's presence: state BJP chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- government
- swearing-in
- ceremony
- Azad Maidan
- Mumbai
- PM Modi
- event
- political
- BJP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Exploiting Poverty for Political Gains
Several steps being taken by our govt for providing better health facilities to tribal people: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
We created separate ministry for tribals' welfare, increased budget from Rs 25,000 cr to Rs 1.25 lakh cr: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
PM Modi Unveils Rs 6,640 Crore Development Initiatives on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas
PM Modi trying to hand over land worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Mumbai's Dharavi to industrialist, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.