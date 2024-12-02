Government's approval for two SSNs (nuclear-powered submarines) indicates faith in country's indigenous ability: Navy chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:14 IST
Government's approval for two SSNs (nuclear-powered submarines) indicates faith in country's indigenous ability: Navy chief.
