All Congress MPs from UP to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Sambhal on Wednesday: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
All Congress MPs from UP to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Sambhal on Wednesday: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- UP
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ajay Rai
- Sambhal
- politics
- visit
- unity
- party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
NPP's Revolutionary Win: A New Era for Sri Lankan Politics
Mahayuti and NDA created a new culture and definition of politics under PM Modi's leadership: BJP president J P Nadda in Navi Mumbai.
Yogi Adityanath Accuses JMM of Resource Looting Amid Temple Politics
Jharkhand Polls: A Battle Between Promises and Politics