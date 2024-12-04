Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on Dec 5; his name finalised in BJP core committee meeting, say sources.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on Dec 5; his name finalised in BJP core committee meeting, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal Swearing-In Ceremony Amid Political Tensions
Fadnavis Poised for Maharashtra's CM: Key BJP Meeting Ahead
Hemant Soren's Historic Swearing-In Ceremony: A Political Spectacle
Political Intrigue: Fadnavis and Shinde's Meeting Spurs Speculation Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-In
Mahayuti Swearing-In: Fadnavis and Shinde's Crucial Meeting Ahead