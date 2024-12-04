AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal; lauds Punjab Police for averting a big tragedy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal; lauds Punjab Police for averting a big tragedy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Surge: Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Maharashtra Election Campaign
Safety Under Scrutiny: Rising Political Tensions in Maharashtra
Political Tensions Flare: Anil Deshmukh Targeted in Stone-Pelting Attack
Himachal Bhawan Attachment Sparks Political Tensions
Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt, distributes masks amid pollution crisis