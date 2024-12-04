Conspiracy by big powers to defame Punjab and Punjabis: Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly over attack on Badal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Conspiracy by big powers to defame Punjab and Punjabis: Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly over attack on Badal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Punjab
- Delhi Assembly
- conspiracy
- Badal
- politics
- Punjabis
- defamation
- speech
- attack
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Polls: A Battle Between Promises and Politics
Ranchi to Karachi? Giriraj Singh's Controversial Remarks Stir Jharkhand Politics
Vidarbha: The Decisive Battlefield in Maharashtra Politics
From Politics to Play: Germany's Soccer Shift
Bitcoin Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Politics Ahead of Elections