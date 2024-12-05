Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Deepika Pandey Singh and JMM legislators Hafizul Hasan, Yogendra Prasad sworn in as Jharkhand ministers.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:25 IST
