SC tells CAQM to introduce stage 3 if AQI crosses 350 and stage 4 of GRAP if AQI crosses 400.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
SC tells CAQM to introduce stage 3 if AQI crosses 350 and stage 4 of GRAP if AQI crosses 400.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- CAQM
- Air Quality
- AQI
- GRAP
- pollution
- environment
- stages
- action plan
- air management
Advertisement
ALSO READ
50 per cent staff of Delhi govt offices to work from home in view of pollution: Env minister Gopal Rai.
Delhi Government Implements Work-from-Home Policy Amid Pollution Concerns
Delhi Enforces Remote Work Amid Soaring Pollution Levels
Khairthal-Tijara Schools Shift to Online Classes Amid Pollution Crisis
Delhi Intensifies Measures to Combat Severe Air Pollution