I will extend all possible cooperation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
I will extend all possible cooperation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Alliances at Crossroads: Praniti Shinde's Unexpected Support in Solapur South
Bihar's Assembly Bypolls: A Crucial Test for Political Alliances
Actor Withdraws Allegations Citing Lack of Government Support
Malayalam Actress Withdraws Allegations Amidst Lack of Government Support
Shivaji Patil Joins Hands with BJP: A Political Alliance Unveiled