South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 06:16 IST
South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.

South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

