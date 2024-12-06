South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 06:16 IST
South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Azure Power Ensures Strong Governance Amid U.S. Legal Actions
Adani Group Denies US Allegations, Asserts Commitment to Governance
NSUI Rallies in Protest Against Adani: Calls for Accountability and Fair Governance
Suspension at Pilibhit: Tiger Reserve Safari Scandal Unfolds
Omar Abdullah's Ground Reality Check in Poonch: Bridging Governance and Development