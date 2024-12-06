The horse (inflation) has made a valiant effort to bolt out, our effort is to keep it on tight leash: RBI Guv Das says on sticky food prices.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 12:28 IST
