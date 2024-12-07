Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take oath as members of the state legislative assembly.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 11:23 IST
