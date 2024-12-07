PM Modi appeals to BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan activists to work for making India developed country by 2047 in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
