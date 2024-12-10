AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 10 lakh insurance for auto drivers in Delhi ahead of Assembly polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 10 lakh insurance for auto drivers in Delhi ahead of Assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly
Taapsee Pannu: Navigating Stardom and Embracing Imperfection
Portal launched for old-age pension applications in Delhi, over 10,000 fresh applications already received: AAP chief Kejriwal.
Delhi govt to provide old-age pension to 80,000 fresh applicants: AAP chief Kejriwal.
AAP Raises Objections: Turmoil Over Waqf Amendment Bill