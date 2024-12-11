RS chairman acts like school headmaster, gives sermons to experienced oppn leaders, stops them from speaking: Cong chief Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
RS chairman acts like school headmaster, gives sermons to experienced oppn leaders, stops them from speaking: Cong chief Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- RS chairman
- Kharge
- opposition
- leadership
- criticism
- parliamentary
- speeches
- debates
- political
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Angela Merkel's Memoir: A Tale of Leadership and Reflections
Harnessing Offshore Wind: Türkiye’s Path to Renewable Energy Leadership by 2053
Shashi Ruia: A Legacy of Pioneering Leadership
Political Transition in Maharashtra: Shinde Resigns, Awaiting New Leadership
Amendments In Focus: Parliamentary Committee Deliberates Waqf Bill