1991 places of worship law: SC grants four weeks to parties to file rejoinder after Centre files its reply to pleas.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
1991 places of worship law: SC grants four weeks to parties to file rejoinder after Centre files its reply to pleas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Appointment: Indian-American Scientist Leads NIH Under Trump
Cyclonic Alerts: Flights Disrupted in South India Amid Severe Weather
Disruption in Indian Parliament Amid Adani Allegations
Revolutionizing India: Union Cabinet Greenlights PAN 2.0 Project
Marilyn Manson Drops Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Settles Legal Disputes