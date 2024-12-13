SC grants conditional future bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in money laundering case related to cash-for-job scam.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
