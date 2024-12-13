SC voices concern over deteriorating health of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
SC voices concern over deteriorating health of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Isolated Case of Japanese Encephalitis in Delhi Spurs Health Measures
Health News Highlights: Pharmaceuticals, Regulatory Actions, and Cultural Debates
University of Canterbury Expands Clinical Psychology Programme to Boost Mental Health Workforce
Healey-Driscoll Administration Allocates $13 Million to Support Student Mental Health Services
Supreme Court Considers In-Jail Courtroom for Yasin Malik Trial