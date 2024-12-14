Govt lists bills related to one nation, one election for introduction in Lok Sabha on December 16.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt lists bills related to one nation, one election for introduction in Lok Sabha on December 16.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Governance at Stake: CAG Report Delays Spark Controversy
Increasing sections of society becoming apprehensive of electoral process; Cong to take these public concerns as national movement: CWC.
CWC believes integrity of entire electoral process being severely compromised: Resolution.
Goa Introduces India's First Digital Framework for Industry Governance
'Shashan Aaplya Dari' Wins SKOCH Award for Innovative Governance