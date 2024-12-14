Several nations gave voting rights to women quite late, but in India the Constitution gave this right to women at the outset: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Several nations gave voting rights to women quite late, but in India the Constitution gave this right to women at the outset: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Hosts Pivotal DGP Conference Featuring PM Modi and Amit Shah
PM Modi to Address National Security Challenges at DGP/IGP Conference
BJP dedicatedly worked for development of Odisha even when party was not in power in state: PM Modi.
Karnataka CM Urges PM Modi for Financial Interventions in Agriculture and Urban Development
BJP's election success in Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra shows strength of party workers: PM Modi.