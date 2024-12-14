India will be free of Naxal problem by March 31, 2026: Home Minister Amit Shah at Agenda Aaj Tak 2024.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:26 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
