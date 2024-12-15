Left Menu

NCP's Aditi Tatkare, Manikrao Kokate, Narhari Zirwal, BJP's Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Jaykumar Gore take oath as Maharashtra ministers.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:32 IST
NCP's Aditi Tatkare, Manikrao Kokate, Narhari Zirwal, BJP's Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Jaykumar Gore take oath as Maharashtra ministers.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP's Aditi Tatkare, Manikrao Kokate, Narhari Zirwal, BJP's Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Jaykumar Gore take oath as Maharashtra ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024