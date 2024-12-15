BJP's Madhuri Misal, Pankaj Bhoyar, Shiv Sena's Ashish Jaiswal sworn in as Maharashtra ministers of state.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Madhuri Misal, Pankaj Bhoyar, Shiv Sena's Ashish Jaiswal sworn in as Maharashtra ministers of state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ministers
- Sworn
- State
- Government
- Politics
- Coalition
- India
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inspiring Journey: Bhogi Sammakka Secures Three Government Jobs Through Self-Study
Pakistan Government Cracks Down on PTI's Violent March
Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Home Department Demand Amid Maharashtra Coalition Tensions
Tensions Rise: Samajwadi Party Leader Accuses Government of Suppression
Congress Blasts Government Over Stagnant Wages Amid Economic Slowdown