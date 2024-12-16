PM lives in past, not in present; it would have been better had he listed present achievements that strengthened democracy: Kharge in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:34 IST
