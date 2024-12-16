We have decided that physical, digital, energy connectivity will be key pillars of our cooperation: PM Modi on India-Lanka economic ties.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:11 IST
We have decided that physical, digital, energy connectivity will be key pillars of our cooperation: PM Modi on India-Lanka economic ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
