LNG will be supplied for Sri Lanka's power plants: PM Modi on India-Lanka economic ties after talks with Sri Lankan President Disanayaka.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:12 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
