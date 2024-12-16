We both agreed security interests of India and Sri Lanka are linked to each other: PM Modi after talks with Sri Lankan president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
We both agreed security interests of India and Sri Lanka are linked to each other: PM Modi after talks with Sri Lankan president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sri Lanka
- security
- Modi
- president
- diplomacy
- regional cooperation
- stability
- relations
- engagement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Romania's Electoral Crossroads: Parliamentary Battle Amid Presidential Uncertainty
Taiwan's Pacific Tour: A New Era of Value-Based Diplomacy
Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour: A New Era of Value-Based Diplomacy
Biden's Africa Visit: U.S. Rail Diplomacy to Challenge China's Grip
Vice President Dhankhar Highlights Northeast India's Transformation and Unity