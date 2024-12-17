NTA to conduct only entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
NTA to conduct only entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
VTB's Bold 2025 Forecast: Optimism Amid Economic Challenges
Putin Set to Visit India in 2025: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions
SpiceJet Secures Strategic Haj Flight Operations for 2025
Vladimir Putin's Anticipated India Visit in 2025
Uttar Pradesh Goes Green: E-Vehicles to Power Mahakumbh Mela 2025