ONOE bill gives 'illegal' powers to Election Commission to advise the President: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
ONOE bill gives 'illegal' powers to Election Commission to advise the President: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ONOE
- bill
- Election Commission
- Gaurav Gogoi
- President
- legal
- debate
- Congress
- political
- advisory powers
Advertisement