India's GDP growth rate averaged 8.3 per cent in last three years, there has been a steady, sustained growth: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:14 IST
India's GDP growth rate averaged 8.3 per cent in last three years, there has been a steady, sustained growth: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- GDP
- growth
- economy
- Sitharaman
- Lok Sabha
- finance
- economic expansion
- government
- recovery
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Utpal Kumar Singh's Tenure as Lok Sabha Secretary General Extended Again
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.
Rexas Finance: The Future of Real-World Asset Tokenization
Revolutionizing Finance: FinBox's Groundbreaking CDP for Real-Time Insights
RBI Cancels Zavron Finance Registration Over Lending Irregularities