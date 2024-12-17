There is no generalised slowdown in manufacturing, half of the manufacturing sectors still showing strong growth: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:18 IST
There is no generalised slowdown in manufacturing, half of the manufacturing sectors still showing strong growth: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- manufacturing
- growth
- Sitharaman
- Lok Sabha
- economy
- factories
- production
- industry
- sector
- resilience
Advertisement