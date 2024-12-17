Cong increased tenure of Lok Sabha, assemblies through 42nd Constitutional Amendment out of fear of losing polls: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong increased tenure of Lok Sabha, assemblies through 42nd Constitutional Amendment out of fear of losing polls: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.
AAP Faces Challenges and Opportunities in 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
BJP Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections: Manifesto Under Construction
BJP Lays Groundwork for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections with Public-Centric Manifesto
Chhattisgarh's Bold Move: Direct Mayoral Elections and Tourism Boost