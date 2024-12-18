CBI arrests 7 people, including two IRS officers, in Mumbai in connection with alleged bribery racket: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI arrests 7 people, including two IRS officers, in Mumbai in connection with alleged bribery racket: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- IRS
- Mumbai
- bribery
- racket
- corruption
- arrest
- investigation
- financial oversight
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Tension: Arrests Made in Agartala Consulate Breach
Karnataka Engineering Seat Scam: Eight Arrested in Major Fraud Section
Consulate Chaos: Arrests Follow Vandalism in Tripura
Delhi HC Urges Swift Probe into AAP MLA Corruption Allegations
High-Stakes Balcony Drama Ends in Arrest: Thane's Tense Police Standoff