India-China Special Representatives met in Beijing as per decision taken during recent meet between PM Modi and Prez Xi Jinping in Kazan: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:51 IST
- India
