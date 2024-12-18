Drawing on learnings from events of 2020, India-China Special Representatives discussed steps to maintain peace, tranquillity on border: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:59 IST
Drawing on learnings from events of 2020, India-China Special Representatives discussed steps to maintain peace, tranquillity on border: MEA.
