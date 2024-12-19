Gisele Pelicot says she thought of her grandchildren, 'it's also for them that I led this fight,' reports AP.
PTI | Avignon | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:44 IST
Gisele Pelicot says she thought of her grandchildren, 'it's also for them that I led this fight,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Praises BAPS Volunteers' Dedication
Amit Shah Praises BAPS for Unmatched Volunteer Dedication
Mitch McConnell's Steadfast Dedication Amid Health Challenges
An explosion in Afghan capital kills Taliban refugee minister, AP reports quoting Interior Ministry official.
Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Triumph: A Heartfelt Dedication to Naveen Kumar's Newborn