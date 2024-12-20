SC dismisses appeal against Allahabad HC order asking private firm to stop collecting toll on DND flyway connecting Delhi with Noida.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
SC dismisses appeal against Allahabad HC order asking private firm to stop collecting toll on DND flyway connecting Delhi with Noida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DND
- flyway
- toll
- collection
- Supreme Court
- Allahabad High Court
- Delhi
- Noida
- commuters
- private firm
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta Criticizes AAP Government on Law and Order Issues
Blue Line Blues: Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro Commute
CJI Sanjiv Khanna administers oath of office to Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan as Supreme Court judge.
Justice Manmohan's Rise to Supreme Court: A New Chapter
Afcons Achieves Longest Delhi Metro Tunnelling Drive