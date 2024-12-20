RS MPs Sanjay Singh (AAP), Manas Ranjan Mangaraj (BJD), V Vijaisai Reddy (YSRCP) also nominated to parliamentary panel on simultaneous polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
