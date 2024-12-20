India registers strong protest with Bangladesh over certain comments on India by advisor to its interim government Mahfuj Alam.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
