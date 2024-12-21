India's bamboo-bearing area increased significantly by 5,227 sq km in 2 years, reaching 1,54,670 sq km in 2023: Govt report.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
