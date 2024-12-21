PM Modi brought peace in northeast with 20 peace accords in 10 years; 9,000 militants surrendered during this period: Amit Shah in Agartala.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi brought peace in northeast with 20 peace accords in 10 years; 9,000 militants surrendered during this period: Amit Shah in Agartala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI Holds Steady: Repo Rate Unchanged, Focus on Growth and Stability
Only durable price stability is necessary to secure strong foundation of growth: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das.
Monetary policy has a wide-ranging impact, price stability is important for every segment of society, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Amit Shah's Key Visit: Honoring Police, Promoting Peace
U.S. Commitment to Stability in Syria Amid Rebel Advances