Centre spent Rs 81,000 crore for rail connectivity, Rs 41,000 crore for road network in northeast region: Amit Shah in Agartala.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre spent Rs 81,000 crore for rail connectivity, Rs 41,000 crore for road network in northeast region: Amit Shah in Agartala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guwahati airport becomes first in Northeast India to achieve level 2 of ACI's customer experience accreditation
Methamphetamine Smuggling Soars in Northeast India: A Growing Threat
Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Northeast India
NEHHDC and Pearl Academy Partner to Preserve Northeast India's Cultural Heritage