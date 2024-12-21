While people of Kuwait are dedicated to building 'New Kuwait,' people of India are striving to create developed India by 2047: PM Modi.
PTI | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:39 IST
While people of Kuwait are dedicated to building 'New Kuwait,' people of India are striving to create developed India by 2047: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CORRECTED-44,612 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, 2023, health ministry says
2 lakh cybersecurity incidents pertaining to government organisations reported in 2023: MoS IT
Governor honours 758 BRTF for swift restoration efforts following 2023 Sikkim flash floods
Empowering Grassroots: National Panchayat Awards 2023
Vice President Calls for Eight-Fold Income Boost to Achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047