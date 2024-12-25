Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi CM Atishi
Advertisement