PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:56 IST
Virat Kohli fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for altercation with Sam Konstas during Boxing Day Test: ICC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
