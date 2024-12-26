Will fight till last breath for Nehru-Gandhi ideology, honour of Babasaheb Ambedkar: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Belagavi CWC meet.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Will fight till last breath for Nehru-Gandhi ideology, honour of Babasaheb Ambedkar: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Belagavi CWC meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We need to celebrate our diversity, it will be the biggest tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar: PM Modi.
Tensions Erupt in Belagavi: Panchamasali Protest Turns Violent
Clash in Belagavi: Panchamasali Community's Fight for Reservation
Karnataka Congress Gears Up for Historic Belagavi Centenary Celebration
If PM Modi has respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar, he should drop Amit Shah from Cabinet today itself: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.